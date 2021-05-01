Nikki Glaser says pumped to host MTV award show on May 17

American actress Nikki Glaser expressed excitement to be hosting the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted’ on May 17. The comedian-cum-host promised it will be a funny show.

The event, celebrating all things unscripted television as part of the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards,” will be a two-night programming gala. The other event will be held on May 16 - a day before the Nikki-headlined show.

Comedian Leslie Jones will conduct the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” LIVE on May 16th, according to an MTV announcement. The Leslie-hosted live event will air ahead of the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” special.

The 36-year-old podcast host is currently doing her daily show, The Nikki Glaser Podcast. The daily show was launched in March 2021 the You Up with Nikki Glaser for SiriusXM succeeded to attract attention.

Nikki Glaser also made the announcement on her Instagram feed with a caption: "Very pumped to be hosting a new annual @mtv awards show this May 17th. We’re celebrating all things unscripted. Ironically, it will be scripted, but I promise it will be funny. The team I have making it with me are the funniest. DVR NOW."

The gender-neutral nominees were announced earlier this month. The “WandaVision” series took the lead in television with five nominations, followed by Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Prime Video’s “The Boys” with three nominations each. The film category is being led by “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”



The 25 gender-neutral categories include awards for “Best Kiss,” “Breakthrough Performance,” and “Best Show.”

Both the events - the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” - will be executive produced by Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

Nikki Glaser, who is also known for her stand-up comedy, also showed her acting calibre in the hit Netflix comedy special, “Bangin.” Her hosting credentials also include the daily morning show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central and Nikki & Sara Live for MTV - the shows that she co-created and executive produced herself.