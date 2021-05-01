Kylie Jenner makes her ex Travis Scott's big day more special with her latest post

Kylie Jenner shared a collection of photos of Travis Scott with their three-year-old child Stormi Webster on her Instagram Story to make his big day more special.



The beauty mogul sent best wishes to 'Stormi's daddy' Travis Scott on his 29th birthday, sharing adorable photos of the rapper with their daughter.

The reality star was not seen in any of the photos as Jenner called her former boyfriend 'Stormi's daddy' while linking to him.

Previously, it was claimed by a media outlet: 'Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart. It's not a firm split.'

Kylie and Travis Scott, who split in October 2019 are 'great' co-parents as they focus on their daughter Stormi as they don't want their split to affect their daughter too much.