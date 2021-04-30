close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

MGK reacts to Billboards award nomination

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday took his fans by surprise   by dropping a new song "Love Race".

The Cleveland rapper shared the news with his fans on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, the singer has also earned a nomination for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

MGK expressed excitement on social media after being nominated for the awards.

The finalists for awards were announced Thursday, with The Weeknd leading the pack, earning 16 nominations.

