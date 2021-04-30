MGK reacts to Billboards award nomination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday took his fans by surprise by dropping a new song "Love Race".
The Cleveland rapper shared the news with his fans on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Meanwhile, the singer has also earned a nomination for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
MGK expressed excitement on social media after being nominated for the awards.
The finalists for awards were announced Thursday, with The Weeknd leading the pack, earning 16 nominations.