close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton's 10-year marriage explained by body language expert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021

While a decade of marriage would have worn out most couples, it has only strengthened Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Daily Mirror, comparing their new anniversary photos with previous pictures of the couple.

She said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be more relaxed now as they have grown closer over the years.

“The couple in the most recent photos though are people you'd want in your social bubble, popping in for drinks around the BBQ.

“Happy and incredibly relaxed together, they look like they'd be the best fun.

“Some couples grow apart during a decade of marriage but William and Kate's body language suggests they have grown closer and learned to enjoy life openly and with confidence.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment