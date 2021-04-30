Jay-Z reveals if he wants his kids to pursue a career in music

Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy recently won her first Grammy award for song 'Brown Skin Girl'

Jay-Z reflected upon the parenting approach he and wife Beyonce adopt for their three kids.



In a rare chat with The Sunday Times, the rapper said, "Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'"

He went on to say he does not want his kids, nine-year-old Blue Ivy and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, to feel pressured to pursue a career in music necessarily.

"What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?" he said. "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

He continued, "[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It's easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."

The couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, is already winning laurels at just nine years of age for creating music.

She recently won her first Grammy award for song Brown Skin Girl.