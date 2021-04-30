Prince Harry's relationship with Prince Charles still on the rocks: source

Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview

Prince Harry did not heal his rift with father, Prince Charles, during his visit to the UK.



The father-son duo are pretty much still estranged with little hope of reconciliation ever since Harry drove a wedge with his bombshell tell-all.

“Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn’t resolve their differences when Harry returned to the UK. They barely communicated,” a source told Us Weekly. “There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two."

“Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop,” the insider added.

“But to be honest, Harry didn’t go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either. He still hasn’t forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move. The reason Harry went back to the UK was to see the queen and to pay his respects to Prince Philip. That’s about as far as it goes.”

Harry told Winfrey that his relationship with his father got strained after Charles stopped taking his calls.

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like. … Archie is his grandson,” Harry said in his tell-all. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”