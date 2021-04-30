Prince Harry not happy over his move to disgrace royal family in Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry, according to a royal biographer, is feeling 'regretful and embarrassed' for attacking his own people in Oprah tell-all — while his wife Meghan Markle is 'in her element'



The Duke of Sussex, who recently visited the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, is reportedly not happy with his move to disgrace the Royal Family in his bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Duncan Larcombe, author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story", predicts that the couple is now in for a 'difficult ride'.



Harry only hit out at his family because "he’s a hot-headed guy", Duncan told the UK’s Closer magazine.

The royal editor claimed: "Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals — and used the interview to get it out."

"But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward," he believed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in news since they made serious allegations against the monarchy as heir earthshaking revelations triggered a never-ending debate among the royal fans.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lobbed a royal grenade back at their home country and family as they sat with US TV host last month. The couple's most explosive allegation during the interview was of racism within the Royal family.