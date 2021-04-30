close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Justin Bieber's comeback tour pushed back to 2022

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Justin Bieber's World Tour, which was set to begin on June 2 this year, has been been pushed back to 2022.

Like many other major musical artists and touring performers, the Canadian singer has postponed his upcoming tour again due to the ongoing Pandemic.

All of the dates for the pop superstar's so-called comeback tour have been pushed back to 2022, with an official announcement expected to come soon from Team Bieber.

The delay in announcing new dates is likely due to the challenges in rescheduling the dates as the most major venues are almost fully booked into 2022.

The cancellations does not come as a surprise for fans, considering all of Justin Bieber's concerts were set to be held in indoor arenas, which have fallen under more stringent restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest News

More From Entertainment