Thu Apr 29, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Jennifer Lopez shares a 'big news' with fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday shared "big news" with her millions of fans on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with Josh Duhamel, the singer and actress revealed that her new film "Shotgun Wedding" would hit theaters on June 29, 2022.

"We cannot wait for you to see this movie," she captioned her Instagram post.

Armie Hammer was previously set to star opposite Lopez, but he dropped out of the film in January following allegations of sexual abuse and social media controversy.

