Prince Charles takes over key royal position from Prince Andrew

Ever since Prince Andrew got embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, he has been kept awayy from all royal responsibilities.



More recently, Prince Charles took a key patronage from the disgraced royal.



The Prince of Wales is now the patron of 'The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,' a position held earlier by Andrew.



“The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to announce that The Prince of Wales has accepted an invitation to become the Orchestra’s Patron,” the group announced in a statement on Tuesday in a statement with no mention of Andrew.

“The Prince of Wales has a life-long association with the Arts. During the pandemic His Royal Highness spoke about the importance of protecting the Arts, stressing their enormous importance to life in the UK and to the economy," the statement added.

This is the second patronage that Charles has assumed from Andrew after he got ousted over his controversial ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Last November, the heir to the throne took over the patronage of York Minister Cathedral from him.