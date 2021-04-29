Gwyneth Paltrow says she and Brad Pitt were the ‘ultimate ‘90s couple’

One of the pictures Gwyneth Paltrow spoke of was in New York City with her former flame Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her brightest fashion moments, including the ones spent with ex-fiancé Brad Pitt.

The Avengers: Endgame actor reflected on some of her iconic looks for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment on YouTube.

One of the pictures she spoke of was in New York City with her former flame Brad Pitt, whom she was engaged to back then in 1996.

"I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt—he was making a movie. I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very ‘90s couple,” she said.

The Fight Club hunk donned a brown sweater paired with a white T-shirt underneath and black denim pants. The Sliding Doors star, on the other hand, slayed in a Calvin Klein black leather jacket, a black sweater, white T-shirt and blue denim.

"I've always been a very intuitive dresser. I've always dressed like this, with jeans and a white T-shirt, basically. And so, obviously the shape of those jeans and T-shirts have changed over time, but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits,” she said.