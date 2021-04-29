Prince William and Prince Harry were uniquely bonded before Megxit

Prince William and Prince Harry have seemingly had a close relationship throughout their lives. They grew up together like any other pair of siblings from their childhood attended the same boarding school in their adolescence.

As they grew up, the brothers seemed to maintain that bond, working together in the military and serving as each other's best man at their royal weddings.



Prince Harry had a great respect for his brother as he selflessly gave up his mother Princess Diana's beautiful engagement ring so Prince William could propose to Kate Middleton with it, according to a new royal documentary.



Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, reportedly allowed his sons to select pieces from their mother's jewellery collection following her tragic death in a car crash in 1997.

Diana's former butler Paul Burrell revealed that- shortly before Prince William proposed to his now-wife Catherine - Harry offered his older brother the opportunity to give the duchess their mother's ring.

Paul - in the documentary 'The Diana Story', said: "Harry said to him (William): 'Wouldn't it be fitting if she had mummy's ring?' Then one day that ring will be sat on the throne of England.

"Harry gave up his precious treasure for his brother and his ladylove. His one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to the Duke of Cambridge. That's selfless, kind and exactly who Diana was."

The Duke of Sussex's loving gesture suggested that there was great understanding between the two brothers. William has also gone on record to say that their mother's death made their relationship even stronger. In a video from 2017, he says they're "uniquely bonded because of what we've been through."

Prince Harry and William, who were very close to each other and enjoying a happy life together before their weddings, have somehow changed their minds after Megxit and their feud does not seem to end anytime soon.