Wed Apr 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2021

'Who Killed Sara?' second season to release on May 17 on Netflix

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021

 "Who Killed Sara? is returning for the second season and Netflix has confirmed it's release date.

According to the streaming giant, the second season of the Spanish language drama would premier on May 19.

Days after the show premiered on Netflix, the streaming giant had said the second will launch on May 19 this year.

Meanwhile, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega have joined the cast for the second season of the show.

“Who Killed Sara?” revolves around Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who, after 18 years of imprisonment, finally sets out to get revenge on the family he feels is responsible for the death of his sister, the titular Sara (Ximena Lamadrid).

