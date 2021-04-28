close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
April 28, 2021

Wedding bells ringing for Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker?

Wed, Apr 28, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are certainly the it couple and it seems that a friend wants them to tie the knot.

The Blink-182 drummer shared some new PDA photos with the Poosh founder which he captioned “Anywhere with you”.

In response the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star responded: “Everywhere.”

Their adorable photos prompted Kourtney’s BFF Tracy Romulus to ask the big question: “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest.”

The love birds have yet to respond to the comment.

