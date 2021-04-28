close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 28, 2021

Amanda Seyfried reveals how her kids helped her change her approach to acting

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Amanda Seyfried revealed how motherhood helped her navigate through her acting career

Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried is crediting her children for making her a more “nuanced” actor.

During a chat with E! NewsDaily Pop host Justin Sylvester, the Mank star revealed how motherhood helped her navigate through her acting career differently.

"I've never played a mother before I was a mother. How's that Hollywood? Thanks a lot. But it's actually...richer. It's got more nuance obviously. There's just a life experience you're getting on a daily basis—now twice as much,” she said,

Seyfried and husband and fellow actor Thomas Sadoski are parents to four-year-old daughter Nina and son Thomas, who was born last year in September. 

