Donald Trump has tips to improve the Oscars after its record-breaking low ratings

Trump added that “television people” have been using the award show to “cancel Conservatives and Republicans”

Former US President Donald Trump was not too happy about the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony held on Sunday in Los Angeles, which drew a record-breaking low viewership this year.

The media personality, 74, calling the ceremony “politically correct and boring”, suggested that a charismatic host be hired for the show which should also be referred to as the Academy Awards only, dropping the “Oscars” term.

Releasing a statement to reporters, Trump said, per Insider: "What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name — had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low.”

"If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse—if that's possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST,” the statement continued.

Wrapping up his rant, he added that “television people” have been using the award show to “cancel Conservatives and Republicans” while “promoting” the Democratic Party.

Nielsen claimed that the Academy Awards this year, hosted at Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre, gathered a viewership of 10.3million, which, Deadline reported, made it the least-watched and lowest-rated ceremony in the history of the Oscars.