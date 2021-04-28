Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy fun-filled moments during visit to Cheesy Waffles Project

Prince William and Kate Middleton - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - had lots of fun during their visit to the Cheesy Waffles Project in County Durham, where they took turns at teeing off golf balls.

Kate could not connect the ball on her first go even after taking her time lining up the shot, which caused massive laughter to her and the people gathered around them. She made another attempt and successfully connected the ball, which was rewarded with cheers from the crowd.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent, shared the funny moments on Twitter.

On the other hand, Prince William had better luck, goofing around a little by bending his knees before pulling back the golf club and hitting the ball.

It was the first such outing of the royal couple after the sad demise of Prince Philip. Kate also greeted people with an elbow bump as the couple made their way over to an arts and crafts table.



Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed the trip by playing golf and doing different activities at the Cheesy Waffles Project, who support young people with additional needs across County Durham.

