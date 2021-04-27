close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Amanda Seyfried expresses her views about new film 'Things Heard & Seen'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

“Things Heard & Seen” which  releases globally on Netflix on Thursday is Amanda Seyfried’s second horror movie outing in a year following the 2020 title “You Should Have Left".

Talking to Reuters, she said “That’s my favourite genre. I just can’t get enough of it." 

 Seyfried, known for the “Mamma Mia!” movies added, “It’s a supernatural thriller but ... what was so attractive to me was that I got to play one half of a really, really dysfunctional marriage.”

In "Things Heard & Seen", Amanda Seyfried and James Norton play a young couple whose marriage and life unravel when they move to a haunted house in upstate New York. 

