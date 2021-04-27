‘Radical’ Kate Middleton is ‘revolutionizing’ royals, says expert

Kate Middleton is one of British royal family’s most beloved members for the portraying a modern and poised image of the monarchy.



A royal expert has claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has been “nailing the social media game” and has “upstaged” her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Commentator Daniela Elser spoke about a video shared on William and Kate’s Kensington Palace social media accounts for Anzac Day where the Duke could be seen penning letters for high commissioners of New Zealand and Australia.

The video also featured an "unseen flunkie zipped across London to deliver the missives along with homemade Anzac biscuits.”

According to Elser, it showed how “quietly radical” Kate can be.

She wrote this in a piece penned for news.com.au, saying: "It was indisputable proof of something that has become increasingly apparent of late: Kate is simply nailing the social media game right now.”

“See, while royal news over the last year has nearly been wholly consumed by the ongoing Sussex melodrama, all TV tears, pouting, posturing and eye-popping business deals, something very interesting has been going on back in the UK,” the expert added.

"That is, while the eyes of the world were, by and large, glued to the Harry and Meghan Show, Kate has been revolutionising the royal social media game,” she said.