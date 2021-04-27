Elton John and Dua Lipa keep fans spellbound with duets in Oscars watch party

British singer Elton John and pop diva Dua Lipa have created a magical moment for the music lovers to keep themselves ecstatically occupied with in a grand Oscars watch party hosted by the I Am Still Standing singer.

The event also served as a fund-raiser for Elton's Elton John AIDS Foundation that received $3 million at the end of the party.

Last night, John Elton’s customary star-studded Oscar extravaganza included a live-streamed pre-show and a series of performances that aired during the Oscars’ commercial breaks. The event was attended by several high-profile guests including host Neil Patrick Harris, Lady Gaga, actress Cynthia Erivo and Lipa, according to Billboard.



Dua Lipa appeared on the scene wearing an ultra-embellished floor-length silver Balenciaga gown. And, Elton was dressed in a purple sequined blazer.

“Dearest Elton, thank you for having me perform alongside you last night. A real honor and a dream to have done this with you for such an incredible cause,” Lipa said on Instagram.

"Still smiling from ear to ear and I will never ever forget this moment - especially getting to sing Bennie And The Jets and Love Again with you. I love you!!!!”



“It was so much fun to perform with the gorgeous Dua Lipa and open up our Party to supporters all over the world,” John Elton said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Neil [Patrick Harris] for hosting, everyone who attended and all my friends who participated so that we could continue this legendary event to raise vital funds to end the AIDS epidemic.”

Dua Lipa also crooned her own hits, including “Levitating,” “Pretty Please,” “Hallucinate,” and “Don’t Start Now.”

The highlight of the night was two duets: Elton John’s chart-topping 1974 hit “Bennie and the Jets” and Lipa’s “Love Again." Both the artist started their respective songs with the other joining later.











