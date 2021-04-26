A look into Prince William, Kate Middleton's engagement-delaying row

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen as the Palace's happy couple but it was not always like that.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was dubbed ‘Waity Katie’, eventually got engaged to William after on-and-off dating for years but even then continued to have problems.

Reports claimed that the newly-engaged pair, who kept their engagement under wraps for several weeks, delayed telling the public because of their fallout.

Journalist Tina Brown shared that Kate had “barely negotiated a tense moment” with William with some sources saying that she was “on probation”.

The row was thought to have been sparked after she was photographed playing tennis with her siblings.

“The picture of her playing tennis with her brother and sister on the Manor court never appeared in the British press, but the mere fact that someone somewhere had photographed Kate on a private holiday on a communal court gave Prince William the test case to sue he is known to have been looking for.”

While Kate eventually pursued the photo agency for the image and was awarded £5,000 in damages, “William wanted blood” even after the case was settled.

The Duchess did not want to escalate the matter but “tension between the couple” over the photographs “grew so intense the engagement announcement was postponed again while William sulked” over their fight.