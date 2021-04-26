Demi Lovato gets candid about rushing into relationships: 'Wanted stability'

Demi Lovato also said she has been like an 'open book'

For the longest time, Demi Lovato used to crave stability and sought them via speeding into problematic relationships.

Opening up about dealing with the repercussions of substance abuse, the Disney alum told Ashley Graham on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she realised she found stability on her own.

"I noticed that a behaviour of mine was jumping into relationships with men," the 28-year-old said on the show. "And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer."

"I found that I actually found stability more on my own," she added. "Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."

The songstress also said she has been like an 'open book.'

"It's this delicate balance of how much do I share? And how much do I not? And it's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging but I know that ultimately it's really important to me to be as transparent as possible," she said.