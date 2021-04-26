Keanu Reeves reportedly calls out Rob Lowe for 'trying to steal his girlfriends'

Keanu Reeves has shared untold story about Rob Lowe, revealing that the actor 'tried to steal his girlfriends'.

The Matrix actor said, he almost had his wicked way with two of them, but eventually, they saw through him.

The 56-year-old dashing actor, in his biography, wrote: "He's all right. We hung out for a while, but all he did was trying to steal my girlfriends."

The 'John Wick' star claimed that Parks and Recreation's star Rob Lowe attempted to do but luckily they 'saw through him'.

The pair worked together back when filming for 1986 film Youngblood was happening and formed a friendship.

Rob Lowe - who married his wife Sheryl Berkoff in 1991 - had a girlfriend at the time but she wouldn't have stopped him going for other women with him previously speaking about his unfaithful past.