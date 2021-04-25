close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

Ayeza Khan reaches 8.7 million followers on Instagram

Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Ayeza Khan is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star on Sunday said she has reached 8.7 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.

"All I need is love," she captioned her post. On the work front, she is starring in drama serial 'Chupke Chupke' which airs on a private TV channel.

