Ayeza Khan reaches 8.7 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on Instagram.
The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star on Sunday said she has reached 8.7 million followers on the Facebook-owned app.
"All I need is love," she captioned her post. On the work front, she is starring in drama serial 'Chupke Chupke' which airs on a private TV channel.