Royal experts weigh in on Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s royal start

Royal experts recently sat down and discussed the true treatment both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle suffered during their time in the royal family.



A senior palace figure made the compressions during their interview with the Daily Mail and were quoted saying, “It's been devastating for William and Catherine having to go it alone.”

“Thank goodness Catherine at least was able to adapt to her new life without any fuss. I can't recall her complaining about anything. No one at the Palace did any more for her than for Meghan.”

“It's always been the same when someone new arrives in the family – you're here, you'll learn, now get on with it. She did. She gives William so much confidence.”

“Catherine is so marvellously uncompetitive considering the amount of attention she gets from everyone. She manages to raise the Queen's spirits.”

“The Queen sees it as quite wonderful that William married such a sensible girl whom the public seem to love for her own sake.”