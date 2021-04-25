Emilia Clarke opens up about superhuman comic book

Emilia Clarke has shared some exciting details about her “genre-bending” comic book.

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness is a three-part series which was written by the Game of Thrones star along with Marguerite Bennett.

The first issue is set for release on July 21.

The series showcases the life of singer Maya who learn that she possesses superpowers and chooses to fight human traffickers with her new abilities.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the star said that the story contained “a lot of silliness” in combination with feminist tropes which were “explored in an extreme genre-bending atmosphere”.

“We’re always calling mothers superheroes, and I’m like, what if they were?” she said. “What if they legitimately were superheroes?”

“Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It’s only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is.

“She can do all of these wicked things, but they all come from the fact that she is a woman who has a menstrual cycle. I thought it would be cool to have all the things that women don’t like about themselves, flip that, and make those the things that make her superhuman.”

“Obviously, you’re seeing that a lot in the industry; you’ve got all of these incredibly empowering female shows. But I just felt like I hadn’t seen it in this genre,” she said.

“I think back to my younger self and I think, if I was allowed in that comic book store, and I got to see a version that I felt like I could relate to on some level, I would have been absolutely in.

“It’s a very personal experience that everyone has with comics. These are characters that people are passionate about, and care about deeply, and relate to. I wanted to throw a new character into the mix, and see if people related to her in a way that was impactful to them.”