Bella Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday note for sister Gigi Hadid

US supermodel Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday message for elder sister Gigi Hadid, who turned 26 on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, Bella posted never-before-seen stunning pictures with a heartfelt birthday note.
She wrote “I wouldn’t be able to do this life without you @gigihadid . Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do.”
“Happy Birthday bestie . I love you so much,” Bella concluded.
Commenting on the post, Gigi Hadid said “I love you more than words!!!!!”.
Gigi celebrated her first birthday with daughter Khai on Friday.