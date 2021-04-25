Bella Hadid shares a heartfelt birthday note for sister Gigi Hadid

US supermodel Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday message for elder sister Gigi Hadid, who turned 26 on Friday.



Taking to Instagram, Bella posted never-before-seen stunning pictures with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote “I wouldn’t be able to do this life without you @gigihadid . Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do.”

“Happy Birthday bestie . I love you so much,” Bella concluded.



Commenting on the post, Gigi Hadid said “I love you more than words!!!!!”.

Gigi celebrated her first birthday with daughter Khai on Friday.







