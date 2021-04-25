Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s ‘Seeti Maar’ from ‘Radhe’ to be released on Monday

Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s song ‘Seeti Maar’ from ‘Radhe’ to be released on Monday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and co-star Disha Patani’s song Seeti Maar from their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released on Monday.



Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan wrote “Thank you for your love on #Radhe trailer.”

The Sultan actor also announced that after the trailer launch of 'Radhe’, its first song Seeti Maar will be releasing on Monday.

“Ab kal milenge with Seeti Maar,” Khan wrote.

Earlier, Disha Patani also confirmed the release of Seeti Maar.

Radhe, also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, will be released on 13th May 2021.

Khan shared the poster of Radhe to confirm its release, saying “Watch it in Theaters worldwide on 13 May.”



