Sat Apr 24, 2021
April 24, 2021

Insiders reveal baby Archie's feelings on becoming a 'big brother'



A source recently stepped forward with information regarding baby Archie's feelings towards the upcoming new edition to their house.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, "Archie knows he'll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help" but his parents "are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one."

For now though, the only thing on the couple's mind is to "give Archie all the attention he can handle right now."

