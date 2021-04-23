close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Eminem's latest announcement leaves fans excited

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Eminem on Thursday left his fans excited with the announcement that  he  will be dropping his first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) release this Sunday on NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway. 

The drop, dubbed “Shady Con,” will feature a variety of Eminem-approved NFT collectibles.

In addition, the collection features original instrumental beats produced by Slim Shady himself specifically for this release.

The tracks will be made available only as part of the limited-edition and one-of-a-kind NFTs.

Eminem on Thursday used his Twitter account to announce that he is dropping NFT on Sunday.


Latest News

More From Entertainment