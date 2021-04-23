Eminem's latest announcement leaves fans excited

Eminem on Thursday left his fans excited with the announcement that he will be dropping his first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) release this Sunday on NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway.

The drop, dubbed “Shady Con,” will feature a variety of Eminem-approved NFT collectibles.

In addition, the collection features original instrumental beats produced by Slim Shady himself specifically for this release.

The tracks will be made available only as part of the limited-edition and one-of-a-kind NFTs.

Eminem on Thursday used his Twitter account to announce that he is dropping NFT on Sunday.




