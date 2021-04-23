Franki Valii of the Four Seasons band passes away at 79

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former band member for the Four Seasons Franki Valii has reportedly passed over into the great beyond according to his fellow bandmates.
The news was announced by Valii in an official Facebook post that read, “It is with great sadness that we learned that our dear bandmate, Joe Long, has passed away. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. We will miss Joe.”