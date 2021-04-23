close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Franki Valii of the Four Seasons band passes away at 79

Former band member for the Four Seasons Franki Valii has reportedly passed over into the great beyond according to his fellow bandmates.

The news was announced by Valii in an official Facebook post that read, “It is with great sadness that we learned that our dear bandmate, Joe Long, has passed away. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. We will miss Joe.”

Check it out below:



