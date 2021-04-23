close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir get Covid-19 jab

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Pakistani celebrity couple Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz to receive the Covid-19 shot.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles they could be seen getting the shot at South City Hospital.

In the video that Nida shared, she could be seen closing her eyes as she waited to receive the shot, clearly anticipating some sort of pain.

However, as soon as the shot was administered, the daytime show host said that the procedure was completely painless.

"You can barely feel it. I was getting scared for no reason," she said while smiling from ear-to ear.

Take a look:




