Fri Apr 23, 2021
Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Royals suspend talks with Harry, Meghan over rising fear of press leak

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Talks between Harry, Meghan and royals suspended after a wave of fabricated stories emerged across the Atlantic

The royal family has called off its talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, amid concerns they will leak the matter to the press. 

As seen earlier, Harry and Meghan are no longer talking to senior royals after they were accused of feeding stories to the US press, suggesting there has been significant development in healing their rift. 

According to The Sun, royal aides are concerned Harry and Meghan might be disclosing any progress made with the royal family, and it has caused any sort of dialogue to be on hold. 

The talks were suspended after a wave of fabricated stories claiming knowledge of private royal chats emerged across the Atlantic.

In particular, a PEOPLE.com story claiming Meghan and Archie talked to the Queen over the phone ruffled feathers.

The Sun's report suggest no "meaningful conversations" have taken place between the couple and senior royals since Prince Philip's funeral.

A story in Harper's Bazaar even claimed Harry's sole purpose of visit to the UK was to honour the Duke of Edinburgh, and not engage in any talks. 

