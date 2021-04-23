Meghan Markle knows trip to England has been difficult for Prince Harry

Prince Harry was concerned for Meghan Markle throughout his stay in the UK

Prince Harry has returned to his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, after spending almost a week in the UK for Prince Philip's death.



While Harry travelled alone to London, he was concerned for Meghan all this while, as she is expecting their second child currently.

According to insiders, Harry and Meghan talked everyday while he was in the UK.

"Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day,” a source said of Harry’s time away.

“She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn’t want to leave Meghan and Archie alone. Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn’t wanted him to worry," the source went on.

A separate insider also revealed Meghan and her son Archie have been in touch with the Queen.

“Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather’s funeral. Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week," the tipster asserted.