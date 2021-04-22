close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021
The Palace a ‘lot calmer’ since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kicked off’

The royal family has seen a rise in calmness ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘kicked off’.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sun and they spoke at length about the recent changes to the Palace’s atmosphere.

The insider claimed, “One of the main issues with Harry and Meghan when they were part of the working family was their inability to understand how things worked.

Before concluding they also claimed, "It’s been a lot simpler without them kicking off over why they couldn’t just do what they wanted. Things are a lot calmer.”

