close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want name of second child to be meaningful

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking all the time they need to finalise the name of their second child.

A source told US Weekly that the couple wants the name “to have meaning”.

“They … have not settled on one yet. There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit.”

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex named their first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which is a tribute to the late Princess Diana as one of her ancestors was named Archibald Campbell, who was from Scotland.

In Scottish, Archie means “true and bold,” while it means “truly brave” In German.

Latest News

More From Entertainment