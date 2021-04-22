Kate Middleton secures 'seal of regal approval' from Queen at Philip's funeral

Kate Middleton received a “priceless” seal of approval from Her Majesty at Prince Philip's funeral

Kate Middleton has been providing ample support to the Queen and in turn trying to emulate her as the future Queen consort of England.



The Duchess of Cambridge has been rewarded for being the Queen's rock, one of which includes the 'seal of regal approval' she received on Prnce Philip's funeral.

At the solemn event, Kate chose to don an iconic pearl choker necklace with diamond and pearl drop earrings from Queen Elizabeth’s collection.

The jewellery served as a “priceless” seal of approval from Her Majesty, according to Australian royal columnist, Daniela Elser.

She wrote on news.com.au, “If there was any doubt about the Queen’s feelings about her granddaughter-in-law, then the four-strand diamond-clasped pearl choker and diamond earrings which were worn by Kate and lent to her by Her Majesty, served as a priceless seal of regal approval.

“The choker was commissioned by the Queen in the ’70s and in 1982 Diana, Princess of Wales, donned the piece for a banquet for the Dutch royal family.”

Meanwhile Leslie Field, the author of The Queen's Jewels, told PEOPLE, "Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years- there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls..”