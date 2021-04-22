Google celebrates Earth Day with a creative doodle

Screengrab of Google Doodle

Maintaining its legacy, Google shared a creative doodle on Earth Day, highlighting the importance of planting trees for the planet on Thursday.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to raise public awareness about the environment and inspire people to save and protect it. across the globe.

"The planet we call home continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Our environment works hard to sustain us, which calls for us to return the favour," read the statement released by Google on Earth Day.

A variety of trees were being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations.

In the short clip, an old lady can be seen reading a book under a tree while her granddaughter plants a sampling.

The clip shows people passing on the tradition to the younger generation and teaching them a very valuable life lesson.