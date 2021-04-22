close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Sofia Richie skips workout to avoid run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Sofia Richie narrowly escaped bumping into her ex Scott Disick’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The model was seen going to a celebrity hot-spot Pilates studio for her session but returned to her car after a few minutes.

A source told E! News that she wanted to avoid rubbing elbows with her ex’s lady and decided to skip her workout for the day.

"It was a very awkward situation for Sofia and she didn't know Amelia was also going to be taking class at the same time," the insider explains.

"She just wanted to avoid the situation all together so that's why she left."

Following Sofia’s exit, Amelia arrived at the venue.

The source adds, "Sofia has been going to Forma Pilates longer than Amelia and didn't think they would have any run-in issues."

Latest News

More From Entertainment