'Bridgerton' actress tells Kim Kardashian KUWTK was inspiration for Netflix show

Nicola Couglan, who plays Lady Whilstledown on Tuesday revealed that Netflix show Bridgerton was inspired by the Kardashians family.



She revealed this in a tweet while tagging Kim Kardashian.

Kim was surprised when she came to know that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was the inspiration for the hit Netflix show.

Nicola Couglan, who plays Lady Whilstledown in the show on Tuesday said on Twitter, "As the world's number one @bridgerton stan [email protected] know that the Kardashians was a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?"

Reacting to the news, Kim wrote " What? I am freaking out!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting? It would make my while life! I love you Lady W!!



