Chrissy Teigen opens up about her close friendship with Kim Kardashian

'I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim,' Chrissy Teigen said of her bond with Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen lifted the lid off Kim Kardashian and her close bond. The Cravings author said she has rallied around the reality TV star ever since she filed for divorce with Kanye West.



Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen revealed Kim did all in her might to save her marriage with US rapper from breaking down.

Addressing one of the questions as to whether her husband John Legend is still in touch with Kanye, Teigen said, "I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye, but Kim is doing okay."



Further adding about how Kim has handled her relationship with Kanye, Chrissy quipped, "I know Kim gave her all, gave her everything and it's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February. The couple share four kids together: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.