Queen Elizabeth is siding with Charles, William in their feud against Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth II seems to have clarified that she stands with Prince Charles and Prince William in their fight against Prince Harry.



According to a report by MailOnline, Her Majesty was “disappointed” by the Duke of Sussex after he and wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey and threw the royal family under the bus.

A source told the portal: "The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan's interview."

“There is much pain and hurt on both sides, so this reconciliation will take place in baby steps. First, they need to decide on some ground rules as to how they conduct business going forward in a way that makes all parties feel safe and protected,” added the insider.