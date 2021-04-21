Jennifer Lopez displays beaming smile with coffee talk

American pop icon and actress Jennifer Lopez is as happy as ever even after her split from Alex Rodriguez - a message she shared on social media with the help of her laid-back smile.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old music star shared her snaps with fans first time after her split from her former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. In the pictures captured by Lopez's makeup artist Kate Land, she is seen smiling on location in the Dominican Republic on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding.

"Coffee talk," she captioned the post.

The snaps are abundant proof that her signature glow and smile cannot be snatched from her. The singer can be seen smiling and laughing as she is wearing a white button-down blouse, matching distressed denim, her signature honey highlights and natural makeup with a white flower in her hair.



Jennifer Lopez is currently shooting her upcoming movie in the Dominican Republic. She plays the lead role opposite Josh Duhamel.

It was last week when she and Alex Rodriguez officially ended their engagement mainly because of the trust issues Lopez had. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two celebrities said in a joint statement.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," their statement said. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

After her split, Lopez posted a birthday tribute to Selena Quintanilla - a character she played in the Selena film that established her as an actress.