Wed Apr 21, 2021
April 21, 2021

WhatsApp rolls out update

Wed, Apr 21, 2021

WhatsApp has introduced a beta version for Android users,WABetainfo said Tuesday. 

WABetainfo, in a post published Tuesday, said the social media platfrom had submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.2.

"WhatsApp is starting to roll out, for specific beta testers, another redesigned element: the header for the Disappearing Messages section," it said.

"WhatsApp is releasing this small change today, for certain beta users. More users will receive it in the next updates," it added. 

