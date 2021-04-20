close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Megan Fox says excited for 'Till Death' to come out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Megan Fox on Monday shared a 'rare' picture from the sets of her upcoming movie "Till Death" which is scheduled to release in July this year.

Taking to Instagram, the "Transformers" actress posted a picture which she said was taken last July on a "rare day where" she wasn't covered in blood.

Her caption read, "Last July - filming TILL DEATH on a rare day where I wasn’t covered in blood. excited for this movie to come out."


Latest News

More From Entertainment