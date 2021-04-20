Megan Fox says excited for 'Till Death' to come out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Megan Fox on Monday shared a 'rare' picture from the sets of her upcoming movie "Till Death" which is scheduled to release in July this year.
Taking to Instagram, the "Transformers" actress posted a picture which she said was taken last July on a "rare day where" she wasn't covered in blood.
Her caption read, "Last July - filming TILL DEATH on a rare day where I wasn’t covered in blood. excited for this movie to come out."