Megan Fox says excited for 'Till Death' to come out

Megan Fox on Monday shared a 'rare' picture from the sets of her upcoming movie "Till Death" which is scheduled to release in July this year.

Taking to Instagram, the "Transformers" actress posted a picture which she said was taken last July on a "rare day where" she wasn't covered in blood.

Her caption read, "Last July - filming TILL DEATH on a rare day where I wasn’t covered in blood. excited for this movie to come out."



