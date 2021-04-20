Queen Elizabeth loses friend after husband's death

Queen Elizabeth is mourning the death of one of her friends who died on the same day when she buried her husband Prince Philip.

Sir Michael Oswald, a close friend and racing advisor of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

According to People.com, Oswald became manager of the Royal Studs in 1970 and remained in the role for 28 years. He also acted as a racing manager to the Queen Mother and jumps adviser for the Queen.

Lady Angela, the widow of Oswald, remembered him in an article, writing "He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work.".

The monarch has not yet issued any official statement on the death of her friend.