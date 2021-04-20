Dua Lipa stuns in throwback picture with Charm La'Donna

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dua Lipa on Monday shared a throwback picture of herself as a teenager. In the latest picture shared by the British singer, she is seen posing with her friends Charm La'Donna, an American artist.
Meanwhile,the 25-year-old returned to Live Lounge, a segment on the British radio stations BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra.
She used her Instagram stories to share a couple of videos of her performance.