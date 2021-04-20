close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Dua Lipa stuns in throwback picture with Charm La'Donna

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021

Dua Lipa  on Monday shared  a throwback picture of herself as a teenager. In the latest  picture shared by the British singer, she is seen posing with her friends  Charm La'Donna, an American artist.

Meanwhile,the 25-year-old returned to  Live Lounge,  a segment on the British radio stations BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra.

She used her Instagram stories to share a couple of  videos of her  performance.


