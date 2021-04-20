close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2021

Why Queen is 'seriously' considering handing Prince Charles the crown

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 20, 2021

The Queen is “seriously” considering stepping down from the throne following the death of Prince Philip and her 95th birthday approaching.

According to a royal source, the Queen is wanting a seamless transition of the crown and as there is no telling about her life, Prince Charles may be getting the crown sooner or later.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless," the source said.

“I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.”

