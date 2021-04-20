Inside Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True’s birthday bash

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian delighted her millions of fans with adorable pictures from the third birthday party of daughter True.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the birthday party of True Thompson.

She also wrote “The more you celebrate your life, the more there is to celebrate!”

“I absolutely love to throw parties! I adore being a hostess no matter how big or small the occasion is. Collecting these memories make my heart happy,” Khloe said.

“My baby girl turned three!!! Even though the guest list was small, the decor is always outrageously special,” she concluded.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.