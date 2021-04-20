Viola Davis heaps praises on late ‘Ma Rainey’ costar Chadwick Boseman

Acclaimed Hollywood A-lister Viola Davis is praising her late Ma Rainey's Black Bottom costar Chadwick Boseman's acting prowess in his final film.



The How to Get Away with Murder actor, 55, looked back at the late Black Panther star’s final on-screen performance in the Oscar-nominated drama ahead of the Academy Awards.

Giving an interview for CBS News’ 60 Minutes, The Help actor said: “First of all it's an extraordinary performance with an extraordinary role. I think it's the greatest role for a young African man ever. Only because it comes full circle."

"When people watch it, because people are going to look at his life backwards...because we know the end now which was his death, I think they will probably see metaphors in it that didn't exist when we were watching it,” she said.

“We were just watching a great artist absolutely give himself over to a role, which is what you do. You give yourself. You sacrifice yourself,” she added.